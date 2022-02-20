Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 70.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Tap has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $842,707.15 and approximately $903.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00106365 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.