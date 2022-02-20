TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$67.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CSFB downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$66.81 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a market cap of C$65.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock worth $2,488,772 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

