TD Securities Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

