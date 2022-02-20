Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $419.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.02 and a 200-day moving average of $434.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

