Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 6.6%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.15. 13,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 951,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.