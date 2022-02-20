Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TELL stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

