Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.04

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 5089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

