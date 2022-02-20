Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.04

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 5089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
