TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 178,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,427. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

