Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) Insider Acquires A$10,500.00 in Stock

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) insider Alexander Molyneux bought 100,000 shares of Tempus Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.40.
About Tempus Resources
Recommended Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.