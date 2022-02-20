Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) Insider Acquires A$10,500.00 in Stock

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) insider Alexander Molyneux bought 100,000 shares of Tempus Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Get Tempus Resources alerts:

About Tempus Resources

Tempus Resources Limited focuses on exploring and developing gold, copper, and other mineral properties in Australia. The company holds interest in the Montejinni project located near Top Springs in the Northern Territory; and Claypan Dam project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia. It also holds interest in the Zamora project; the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold project; and the Mineral Creek Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.