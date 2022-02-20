Terra Virtua Kolect Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and $7.48 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

