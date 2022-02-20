Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,005.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,244.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

