TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFII traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. 101,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,891. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

