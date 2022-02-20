TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
TFII traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. 101,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,891. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.