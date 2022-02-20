The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.60

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.45 ($0.17). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 12.45 ($0.17), with a volume of 10,000 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.61.
The 600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)
