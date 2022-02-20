The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.60

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.45 ($0.17). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 12.45 ($0.17), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.61.

The 600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

