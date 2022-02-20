The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.