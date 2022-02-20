The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

KO opened at $62.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.