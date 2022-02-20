The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ENSG stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

