The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

