The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $39.98 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,718,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $4,946,258. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

