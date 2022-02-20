The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $674,000 Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

