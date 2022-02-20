The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $702,000 Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

