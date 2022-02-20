The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,008 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

