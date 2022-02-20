The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 630 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Joint worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

