The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $41,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

