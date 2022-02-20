The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

DIS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.