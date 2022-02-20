Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,110 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Nucor worth $59,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Nucor by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

