Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $48.48 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,426 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.92% of Primo Water worth $48,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 6.7% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

