Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $54,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $756.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $852.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

