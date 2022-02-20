Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,809 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $51,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $383.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

