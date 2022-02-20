Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,376 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,376 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.46% of Curtiss-Wright worth $72,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after buying an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

CW stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $142.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

