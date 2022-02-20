Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 49,351 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,351 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $68,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CBRE Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 184.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

