TitanSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144,692.00 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $69.08 million and $144,692.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00106334 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.