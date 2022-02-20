Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.520-$23.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.16 billion-$17.16 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TOELY traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.06. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

