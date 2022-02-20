Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.520-$23.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.16 billion-$17.16 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TOELY traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.06. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

