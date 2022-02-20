Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,397 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE EW opened at $105.62 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

