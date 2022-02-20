Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,772 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,353 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

