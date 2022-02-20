Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,008,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 894,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,630,000 after buying an additional 68,366 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.56.

