Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 120,373 FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $34,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $4,375,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. FREYR Battery SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

