Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (TACYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

TACYY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Total Access Communication Public has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

