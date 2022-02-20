Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (TACYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.
TACYY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Total Access Communication Public has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
About Total Access Communication Public
