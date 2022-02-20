Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
