Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,688,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

