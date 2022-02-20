TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 6,426 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Coastal Financial worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCB opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $567.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

