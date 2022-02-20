TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.56 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.