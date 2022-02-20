TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $215.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -719.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.