TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

