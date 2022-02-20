Traders Buy Large Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Put Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,465 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 265% compared to the average volume of 1,770 put options.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after buying an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after buying an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

