TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on TA. B. Riley lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 94,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $589.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.