Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $4.58 on Major Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.39 or 0.06855611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,278.75 or 0.99842322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.