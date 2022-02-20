Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

