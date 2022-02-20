Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 7.1%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.38. 4,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $126,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,372 shares of company stock valued at $286,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tricida by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,588 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $17,054,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $6,032,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

