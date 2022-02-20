TriMas Co. (TRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 11th

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.69 on Friday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

