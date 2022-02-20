TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,385 shares of company stock worth $4,694,940 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE TNET opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

