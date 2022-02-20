Trollcoin Price Down 10% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $227,424.03 and $311.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,368.48 or 1.00012393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00068410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00371184 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

